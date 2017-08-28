Premium Sushi at Daiichi Japanese Restaurant

General Press Releases Monday August 28, 2017 16:04
Bangkok--28 Aug--The Emerald Hotel

The best ingredients of sushi had gathered at Daiichi Japanese Restaurant of the Emerald Hotel such as Foie Gras, Unagi, Salmon, Wagyu, Tuna etc., serving with buffet style for both of lunch and dinner. Please come to try our "Premium Sushi" including many kinds of Japanese food only 650 baht++/person.

Special promotion "Come in a group of 4, the 4th person pay only 99 baht++" both of lunch and dinner for every day except Friday - Saturday and Long Weekend.
For more information, please call 0-2276-4567 ext. 8593

Latest Press Release

Thailand LGBT Expo to be held at IMPACT This LGBT event showcasing potentialities and positive differences of LGBT people is expected to appeal to both domestic and international LGBT markets.

More brands and media have recently made great strides in promoting themselves as LGBT-friendly. They have launched products and services that target this new attractive market specifically because now the LGBT communities (lesbian, gay, bisexual, and...

Seafood BBQ Buffet every Thursday night, Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya

Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort, Pattaya offers every Thursday an incomparable gastronomic experience with the "Mirage BBQ Seafood Buffet". Enjoy the resort's natural setting by the sea while savoring tasty dishes and fresh produce from the sea that...

Premium Sushi at Daiichi Japanese Restaurant

The best ingredients of sushi had gathered at Daiichi Japanese Restaurant of the Emerald Hotel such as Foie Gras, Unagi, Salmon, Wagyu, Tuna etc., serving with buffet style for both of lunch and dinner. Please come to try our "Premium Sushi" including...

Bigger and better for Asian and Thai buffet at Ginger Lime! Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya

The evening dinner buffet at Ginger & Lime has just become even bigger and better with Chef Pinyo adding an array of new dishes to this enormous spread of Thai, Japanese and Asian specials. Served seven evenings a week in the serene gardens of...

Progressive dinner above the clouds Centara Grand at CentralWorld

Experiences the 3 style of dining pleasure at once, whether for a romantic dinner, a casual meeting with friends, family gathering or even celebrates a special occasion. Join us for a Progressive Dinner unlike any other—with sumptuous offerings at...

Related Topics

Daiichi Japanese Restaurant Japanese restaurant The Emerald Hotel DAIICHI JAPANESE Premium Sushi Emerald Hotel Restaurant The Emerald Foie Gras Japanese