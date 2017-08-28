Premium Sushi at Daiichi Japanese Restaurant

Bangkok--28 Aug--The Emerald Hotel

The best ingredients of sushi had gathered at Daiichi Japanese Restaurant of the Emerald Hotel such as Foie Gras, Unagi, Salmon, Wagyu, Tuna etc., serving with buffet style for both of lunch and dinner. Please come to try our "Premium Sushi" including many kinds of Japanese food only 650 baht++/person.

Special promotion "Come in a group of 4, the 4th person pay only 99 baht++" both of lunch and dinner for every day except Friday - Saturday and Long Weekend.

For more information, please call 0-2276-4567 ext. 8593