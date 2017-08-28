Fragrance And Fine Wine Meet Fashion And Fine Art In A Fine Dining First

Bangkok--28 Aug--Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel

The City of Angels' fine dining lovers are in for a heavenly sensory treat when some of the capital's purveyors and importers of all things fine join forces to present Fragrance & Fashion – an extraordinary fusion affair of expertly matched food; wine; fashion; and art in five acts, each inspired by a specific fragrance.

The exclusive event, a Bangkok first, will be presented during the 18th annual World Gourmet Festival at Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel on 9th September 2017.

Lampe Berger Paris selected a unique fragrance for each of the five acts from its Dreams of Freshness; Dreams of Flowers; and Oriental Dreams collections to inspire the epicurean and artistic matches – the Paris-based manufacturer of the famed Lampe Berger Lamp works with top French Master Perfumers to create over 50 fragrances of magnificent olfactory compositions.

For the first act, guests will be introduced to the scent of tomato leaves – the fragrance carries major notes of fresh mint. The matching food pairing designed by Anantara Siam's Executive Chef, Jan Van Dyk, features seared scallops served with prawn paper; tomato; mixed herbs; and an equally fresh tasting cucumber and lime infused consomme. Anantara Siam's Wine Guru, Prateep Kanisthachart, collaborated with the connoisseurs at Italasia Trading Company Limited, importers of fine Italian wines and a World Gourmet Festival partner since the annual event's inception, to handpick Alois Lageder Sauvignon Blanc 2015 from the Trentino-Alto Adige region in northern Italy – the wine's pronounced aromas and deliciously fresh aftertaste complement the tomato and mint notes of the fragrance perfectly.

The other fragrances selected to inspire the further four acts of the unique Fragrance & Fashion event are Radiant Bergamont; Sensual Bouquet; Timeless Rose; and Amber Powder.

People often associate aromas with colours and one of Thailand's most talented fashion designers, Munchumart Numbenjapol, will showcase her colour interpretation of each act's fragrance when she parades garments from her new Silk Road by Munchu's travel wear collection to delight the visual senses. Following her lead, iconic brand Lotus Arts de Vivre will accessorise the models with exquisite jewellery from its portfolio of necklaces; earrings; rings; bangles; bracelets; and brooches.

Reservations for the Fragrance & Fashion event at Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel are essential and can be made by visiting www.worldgourmetfestival.asia or by contacting Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel on telephone 02 126 8866 ext. 1517-9 or email wgf.asia@anantara.com

The 18th annual World Gourmet Festival at Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel will take place from 4th - 10th September 2017 when eleven chefs extraordinaire representing eight countries will present an international culinary feast. Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel partnered with Sanpellegrino to invite Michelin-starred chefs and chefs who are included in The World's 50 Best Restaurants and Australia's Top Restaurants lists, as well as some returning familiar faces.