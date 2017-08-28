Photo Release: The upcoming tennis competition at True Arena Hua Hin

Bangkok--28 Aug--True Arena Hua Hin Hua Hin – Thailand: Cal-Comp & XYZprinting ITF Pro Circuit 2017, a professional tennis competition that is so far offering the highest prize money in all 9 tournaments featuring both single-double held at True Arena Hua Hin in Prachuap Khiri Khan, was accomplished. However, there are another 6 tournaments in this circuit that still runs continually until the end of the year. The September competition kicks off with Cal-Comp & XYZprinting ITF Pro Circuit 2017 #W5 tournament followed by female Cal-Comp & XYZprinting ITF Pro Circuit 2017 #W6, competes for 15,000 USD prize money, and female Cal-Comp & XYZprinting ITF Pro Circuit 2017 #3, competes for 25,000 USD prize money. These tournaments proceed on 11 – 30 September 2017. Besides, there is "True Arena Hua Hin Senior Tennis Tours Series 2017", a tennis tournament which is held on 16 – 17 September 2017 as well.

