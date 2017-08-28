Come celebrate the 60th edition of Thailand#s longest established gems and jewelry show: Bangkok Gems Jewelry Fair

Bangkok--28 Aug--DITP

Celebrating its 60th edition this September, Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair (BGJF) is ready to serve as an effective marketplace for gems and jewelry traders from around the world. Organized by Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Thailand's Ministry of Commerce, the 60th BGJF brings together over 900 leading exhibitors covering 2,200 exhibition booths. The Fair also features the trend-setting exhibitions, "The Niche Showcase", "The New Faces section" where up-and-coming jewelry trends will be unveiled.

Covering a gigantic 60,000 square meters exhibition space, leading producers, suppliers as well as talented designers of gems and jewelry from Thailand and other countries/regions such as USA, mainland China, Japan, Hong Kong, India, Sri Lanka, ASEAN countries, Iran, Israel, and many others, will unite to showcase their latest collections and finest pieces of gems and jewelry. The five-day event offers traders such golden opportunity to explore the most complete spectrum of quality gems and jewelry - from gemstones, precious stones, diamonds, pearls, precious metals, synthetics, costume & fashion jewelry, gold jewelry, silver jewelry, display & packaging, equipment & tools, to jewelry parts and machinery.

In addition, to commemorate the 60th edition of BGJF, H.R.H. Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana will graciously preside over the opening ceremony and inspire jewelry designers with Her Royal's meticulous SIRIVANNAVARI's jewels and accessories display. Moreover, to underline over 34 years of vital role in establishing Thailand as trading hub of gems and jewelry, the 60th edition of Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair will feature a series of trend-setting and inspiring activities to widen business opportunities for participants such as The Niche Showcase exhibition featuring rising niche markets -- jewelry for men (Metro Men), jewelry for bride and special occasions (The Moment), jewelry of belief and opulence (Spiritual Power), contemporary arts and crafts (Heritage & Craftsmanship), and lifestyle products with embedded gems and jewels (Beyond Jewelry) and the New Faces section introducing exquisite jewelry crafted by Thai SMEs. The Gem and Jewelry Institute of Thailand (GIT) will display the finest 60 pieces of Ruby from the World Ruby Contest. The Fair also provides visitors various extensive seminars, complimentary shuttle service, plus on-site gemological lab services from GIT and other leading gemological institutes.

The 60th Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair will take place from September 6-10, 2017 at Challenger Hall 1-3, IMPACT Muang Thong Thani, Bangkok, Thailand. The Fair open for trade negotiation during September 6-8, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and open for general public on September 9, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and September 10, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

For more information and pre-registration, please visit www.bkkgems.com or dial +66 (0) 2507 8392-3, DITP Call Center 1169 or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Bangkokgemsofficial.