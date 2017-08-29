SACICT plern CRAFT, a magnificent Craft Week @Ayutthaya

Bangkok--29 Aug--FYI

Mark your calendar for three very special weekends in September. We cordially invite the public to travel back in time in Thailand's old capital Ayutthaya, where visitors can enjoy artworks from Thai masters and appreciate the local wisdom of the yesteryears at the "SACICT plearn CRAFT" Craft Week @Ayutthaya". Enjoy demonstrations and workshops hosted by Thai masters according to the following programmes:

The first weekend (2-3 September) at Wat Mahathat, watch "Tok Nang Yai" and the demonstration of Benjarong porcelain production and participate in a workshop on basketry made from book palm and sugar palm leaves.

For the second weekend (9-10 September) at Wat Pra Si Sanphet, appreciate Thai sculpture art (stucco) molding, and have a pleasure watching Siraphorn puppet show and learning how the puppets are made. The event also includes a workshop on the making of splendid court dolls.

Wrapping up on the third weekend (16-17 September) at Wat Chaiwatthanaram, enjoy the magnificent "Lai Rot Nam" (gold applique on black lacquer) art, the demonstration of how to carve miniature elephants and a workshop on old Thai toys that are rare today.

"SACICT plern CRAFT" Craft Week @Ayutthaya" is ready to welcome you and your family members to great local Thai wisdoms at the World's Heritage site of old Ayutthaya Kingdom from 10am to 5pm. Workshops are scheduled in three rounds _from 11am to 12pm, 1pm to 2pm and 3pm to 4pm.

For more information, please contact SACICT (Support Arts and Crafts International Centre of Thailand (Public Organization)) at 035 367-054 ext. 1362 or Call Center: 1289. You can also follow our activities at http://sacict.or.th and http://facebook.com/sacict .