BLACK MUSSELS FRIES PROMOTION AT THE SPEAKEASY ROOFTOP BAR | HOTEL MUSE BANGKOK
Tuesday August 29, 2017
This quintessentially French and Belgian dish is an all-time favourite dinner dish. At The Speakeasy Rooftop Bar, Chef Nicolino Lalla entices evening diners with three delicious variations; French moule marinière mussels cooked in white wine with onion, garlic and parsley, gratin of mussels cooked under a grill with breadcrumbs, oregano, olive oil, basil and Parmesan cheese, and an Italian-inspired dish of mussels in a spicy arrabiata sauce with tomato, garlic, parsley and chili. Each dish is served with potato wedges and dips for just THB 590 ++.
Complementing the exquisitely crafted boutique Hotel Muse Bangkok, The Speakeasy rooftop bar draws a cool city crowd who come to enjoy the unique 1920s ambience, gourmet cuisine, an extensive menu of cocktails created by a top mixologist, and stunning city views.
The glamourous venue includes The Lawn, The Terrace Bar, The Blind Pig cigar lounge, and three luxurious private rooms. Every Saturday night, guests ascend to the lofty heights of The Speakeasy to enjoy a special performance by a top DJ. High above Bangkok's city streets, the crowds at the retro-styled bar move to the beats of an eclectic soundtrack expertly mixed by a master of the turntables. The elegant bar is a popular destination for romantics and friends in search of a unique venue for an unforgettable celebration.
