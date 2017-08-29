Mala Spa Wins World Luxury Spa Awards

Bangkok--29 Aug--Shine PR

Voted Best Luxury Boutique Spa in Southeast Asia, Mala Spa is Recognised asWinner for the Second Consecutive Year

Keemala's Mala Spa is delighted to announce its latest win in the prestigious World Luxury Spa Awards 2017. Through a vote of confidence from thousands of guests and visitors worldwide, Mala Spa is named Best Luxury Boutique Spa in Southeast Asia Region.

World Luxury Spa Awards is the world's leading awards initiative for luxury spas, and recognises and celebrates outstanding facilities, service excellence, and innovation. This marks Mala Spa's second consecutive win since the resort and spa's opening in December 2015.

"We are a sanctuary for guests and visitors to unwind from the stresses of their modern day living, and offer treatments that embrace traditional healing and Keemala rituals. We are truely grateful for all the votes we have received this year," says On-uma Jitbunjong who oversees Keemala's spa and wellness program.

Located at the heart of Keemala in Phuket, Mala Spa has eight spacious treatment rooms set in a tranquil environment and surrounded by flowing water. Each room is equipped with a sauna, steam, aromatherapy bath, and rain showers. In line with the resort's ethos, spa products are by Siam Botanicals, VOYA and SpaRitual, and are 100% natural, paraben-free and not tested on animals. For more information about Mala Spa, please click here.