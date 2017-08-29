Amaya Sunday Brunch at Amaya Food Gallery

General Press Releases Tuesday August 29, 2017 10:36
Bangkok--29 Aug--Amari Watergate Bangkok

A Sunday well-spent brings a week of contentment. Treasure your day off with loved ones and indulge in a fabulous selection of delights from around the world featuring premium goods, such as Fin de Claire oysters, Alaskan king crab, French foie gras, 40 varieties of ice kacangs, and much more for 2,499 THB++ per person, including soft drinks and juices

Available every Sunday from 12:00 to 15:30 hrs with 4 packages available
  • THB 1,800++ per person (food only)
  • THB 2,499++ per person (with soft drinks, water and juices)
  • THB 2,999++ per person (with sparkling, red and white wine, soft drinks, water and juices)
  • THB 3,500++ per person (with champagne, sparkling, red and white wine, soft drinks, water and juices)
For more information or reservations, please contact Amari Watergate at +66 (0) 2653 9000.

Latest Press Release

Amaya Sunday Brunch at Amaya Food Gallery

A Sunday well-spent brings a week of contentment. Treasure your day off with loved ones and indulge in a fabulous selection of delights from around the world featuring premium goods, such as Fin de Claire oysters, Alaskan king crab, French foie gras, 40...

The World is calling all seafood lovers, Centara Grand at CentralWorld

Calling out to all seafood lovers! Enjoy a heavenly giant crab from New England shore and fresh ocean catches feast at The World restaurant on the 24th floor of Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld of an amazing 'Seafood buffet'...

Photo Release: TAT arranges FAM trip for top travel agents of India visit Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya

Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya led by Wuthisak Pichayagan (7th left ; Row2), hotel manager gave a warm welcome to Soraya Homchuen (centre ), Director of Tourism Authority of Thailand, Mumbai Office along with top travel agents from India on...

SACICT plern CRAFT, a magnificent Craft Week @Ayutthaya

Mark your calendar for three very special weekends in September. We cordially invite the public to travel back in time in Thailand's old capital Ayutthaya, where visitors can enjoy artworks from Thai masters and appreciate the local wisdom of the...

BLACK MUSSELS FRIES PROMOTION AT THE SPEAKEASY ROOFTOP BAR | HOTEL MUSE BANGKOK

From 1st September – 31st October 2017 at The Speakeasy Rooftop Bar, Hotel Muse Bangkok, you can now enjoy the bistro classic, moule frites – black mussels with fries. This quintessentially French and Belgian dish is an all-time favourite...

Related Topics

Amaya Food Gallery Alaskan king crab Amari Watergate Around The World Claire Oysters Sunday Brunch Watergate selection featuring Treasure