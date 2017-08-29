Amaya Sunday Brunch at Amaya Food Gallery

Bangkok--29 Aug--Amari Watergate Bangkok

A Sunday well-spent brings a week of contentment. Treasure your day off with loved ones and indulge in a fabulous selection of delights from around the world featuring premium goods, such as Fin de Claire oysters, Alaskan king crab, French foie gras, 40 varieties of ice kacangs, and much more for 2,499 THB++ per person, including soft drinks and juices

Available every Sunday from 12:00 to 15:30 hrs with 4 packages available

THB 1,800++ per person (food only)

THB 2,499++ per person (with soft drinks, water and juices)

THB 2,999++ per person (with sparkling, red and white wine, soft drinks, water and juices)

THB 3,500++ per person (with champagne, sparkling, red and white wine, soft drinks, water and juices)

For more information or reservations, please contact Amari Watergate at +66 (0) 2653 9000.