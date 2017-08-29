Michelin Star Guest Chef in three-day culinary showcase At Dusit Thani Bangkok

Bangkok--29 Aug--Dusit Thani Bangkok
Chef Herve Rodriguez of MaSa restaurant in Paris will cook his signature dishes at 22 Kitchen and Bar from 6-8 September 2017.

Dusit Thani Bangkok, the flagship hotel of Thailand-based, global hospitality company Dusit International, is flying in Chef Herve Rodriguez, owner of one Michelin starred MaSa restaurant in Paris, for everyone to experience his playful, creative and colourful cuisine together with French Master Baker, Bruno Dinel, whose exquisite breads will be served alongside. Available for lunch and dinner during 6-8 September 2017.

Arranged as part of the hotel's 48th anniversary celebrations, and inspired by the venue's past as an elegant supper club called Tiara, the promotion will see Chef Rodriguez use the finest local and imported produce to create signature dishes from MaSa, which is renowned for its playful, creative and colourful cuisine which blends influences from France, Spain and the East.

Chef Herve Rodriguez's dishes will be available as part of set lunch and set dinner menus, available from 6-8 September 2017 only.
For those who love French breads, Chef Bruno will host "Wine, Cheese and Bread Night" on September 8 at Champagne Bar.
Set Lunch (4-course) THB 1,950++ per person, Dusit Gold member THB 1,750++ per person. Additional Wine Pairing THB 1,150++ per person.
Set Dinner (6-course) THB 3,750++ per person, Dusit Gold member THB 3,550++ per person. Additional Wine Pairing THB 1,450++ per person.
A Night of Wine, Cheese and Bread THB 899++ per person, Dusit Gold member THB 699++ per person.
Reservations are highly recommended.

Michelin Star Guest Chef in three-day culinary showcase At Dusit Thani Bangkok

