Michelin Star Guest Chef in three-day culinary showcase At Dusit Thani Bangkok

Michelin Star Guest Chef in three-day culinary showcase At Dusit Thani BangkokGeneral Press Releases Tuesday August 29, 2017 11:07
Dusit Thani Bangkok, the flagship hotel of Thailand-based, global hospitality company Dusit International, is flying in Chef Herve Rodriguez, owner of one Michelin starred MaSa restaurant in Paris, for everyone to experience his playful, creative and colourful cuisine together with French Master Baker, Bruno Dinel, whose exquisite breads will be served alongside. Available for lunch and dinner during 6-8 September 2017.
Arranged as part of the hotel's 48th anniversary celebrations, and inspired by the venue's past as an elegant supper club called Tiara, the promotion will see Chef Rodriguez use the finest local and imported produce to create signature dishes from MaSa, which is renowned for its playful, creative and colourful cuisine which blends influences from France, Spain and the East.
