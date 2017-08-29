Photo Release: HONESTBEE DELIVERS OVER 500 BEELOVED CARE PACKAGES

Bangkok--29 Aug--Brandnow.asia

honestbee, Asia's leading and trusted online concierge and delivery service, recently delivered 565 BEELOVED care packages to Thammasat University's Volunteer For Dad center to help flood victims in Thailand's Sakhon Nakhon province.

The care packages, donated by honestbee's team and online shoppers, were filled with necessities including dried and canned foods and medicines. The team also participated in the sandalwood flower making activity to make flowers which will be used during the royal cremation ceremony of His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Pictured from left to right: Nawanwat Taweepornkitkul, Special Project Manager, Sawittree Theerawatporn, Vertical Manager for Food, Theresa Mathawaphan, Country Head, GOODSHIP and Piyawat Laphitak, Vertical Manager for Groceries of honestbee (Thailand).