Marvelously Moreish Mooncakes are Coming at Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok from September 4 - October 4, 2017

Bangkok--29 Aug--Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok

The Mid-Autumn Festival is fast approaching and to help you celebrate in truly delicious style why not pop in to Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok to give yourself, your family and friends a real treat.

The Mid-Autumn Festival is a harvest festival held on the 15th day of the 8th month of the lunar calendar and is a major celebration for ethnic Chinese, Vietnamese and other Asian people throughout the world, signifying as it does the three fundamental concepts of Gathering, Praying and Thanksgiving. This year the Mid-Autumn Festival falls on the 4th October 2017.

One of the most instantly recognizable symbols of the Mid-Autumn Festival is the mooncake, which families and friends give each other at this special time of year, and our Bakery Chef will be baking up batch after batch of the most delectable mooncakes imaginable just for you.

We cordially invite you to sink your teeth into our four irresistibility classic mooncake flavors, custard, durian, lotus seed and red bean, available in a box of 4 for only THB 480 net or give them as the perfect gift to your nearest and dearest to celebrate the night of the full moon Chatrium Riverside-style.

A box of 4 mooncakes is available for THB 480 net from the 4th September-4th October 2017 at Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok.

For further information please contact Lobby Lounge and Silver Waves Chinese Restaurant to purchase this limited period offer of delectable mooncakes or call Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok on 0 2307 8888 ext. 1921, 1948 or Email: dining.chrb@chatrium.com and silverwaves.chrb@chatrium.com for further information.