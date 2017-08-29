CLASSIC CREATIVE MOONCAKE MAGIC AT SWISSOTEL LE CONCORDE BANGKOK

Bangkok--29 Aug--SWISSOTEL LE CONCORDE BANGKOK
From now until 4 October: Embrace the Mid-Autumn Festival spirit with the season's signature delicacy: magnificent homemade mooncakes.
Our Chinese specialist bakers break the mould with their popular creative flavours, notably Swiss Vitality (green tea custard), Egg Custard, and Golden Truffles.
Plus they proudly present a completely new flavour for 2017: mini mooncake, Alpine Herbs Dragon flavours, a delectable mix and match of Swiss herbs and Thai dragon fruit.
Not forgetting their classic version of traditional Lotus Seed, of course.
Every flavour encased in melt-in-the-mouth pastry with salted egg yolk moon in the middle.

Yours to enjoy individually or beautifully packaged for festive gift giving. Priced THB 180 nett/pcs. THB 888 nett / Box Set 4 pcs. Mini mooncake (available for Alpine Herbs Dragon flavor only) priced at THB 488 nett / Box set 4 pcs. And THB 788 nett / Box Set 8 pcs.

Available at Loong Foong, 2nd fl., and Deli Swiss, G fl. from 7 am. – 10.00 pm.
Tel. +662 694-2222 ext. 1540 for Loong Foong and 1550 for Deli Swiss.

