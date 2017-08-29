CLASSIC CREATIVE MOONCAKE MAGIC AT SWISSOTEL LE CONCORDE BANGKOK

CLASSIC CREATIVE MOONCAKE MAGIC AT SWISSOTEL LE CONCORDE BANGKOKGeneral Press Releases Tuesday August 29, 2017 11:02
Yours to enjoy individually or beautifully packaged for festive gift giving. Priced THB 180 nett/pcs. THB 888 nett / Box Set 4 pcs. Mini mooncake (available for Alpine Herbs Dragon flavor only) priced at THB 488 nett / Box set 4 pcs. And THB 788 nett / Box Set 8 pcs.
Latest Press Release
Officials in the Philippines should immediately release Senator Leila De Lima, jailed on politically motivated charges, and cease threats against her and other human rights defenders who have been critical of the government's 'war on drugs,' ASEAN...
Nord Anglia Education, the world's leading premium schools organisation, today announced that 47% of grades received were the highest levels of A* or A in GCSE (General Certificate of Secondary Education) and IGCSE (International GCSE), up from 45.9%...
on the occasion of Mother's Day, Hard Rock Pattaya has partnered with Trirat Foundation, held "One-To-Five Piano Class" corporate social responsibility activity for 110 students at Huay Yai School and Baan Amphur School in Chonburi. Our 20 team members...
Chef Herve Rodriguez of MaSa restaurant in Paris will cook his signature dishes at 22 Kitchen and Bar from 6-8 September 2017. Dusit Thani Bangkok, the flagship hotel of Thailand-based, global hospitality company Dusit International, is flying in Chef...
From now until 4 October: Embrace the Mid-Autumn Festival spirit with the season's signature delicacy: magnificent homemade mooncakes. Our Chinese specialist bakers break the mould with their popular creative flavours, notably Swiss Vitality (green tea...