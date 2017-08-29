2nd Charity Auctions for Children at the Sunday Jazzy Brunch

2nd Charity Auctions for Children at the Sunday Jazzy BrunchGeneral Press Releases Tuesday August 29, 2017 09:33
On the first Sunday of every month from September – December (excluding November), you can enjoy the spectacular Sunday Jazzy Brunch with a special monthly auction to help raise essential funds for the Pediatrics Cardiac Surgery Foundation.
The outstanding charity is dedicated to helping children who live in poverty and suffer from heart disease by performing life-saving operations. With your heartfelt support, Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit has been raising funds for the Pediatrics Cardiac Surgery Foundation since 2014 and has made donations totaling 2,825,000 Baht.
Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit will continuously support the foundation this year in saving children's lives through the monthly auctions at the Sunday Jazzy Brunch, held across our three award-winning venues, Rossini's, basil, and The Living Room on Sunday September 3, October 1 and December 3.
At the second auction on Sunday September 3, diners can bid for ten vouchers for stays in some of the most luxurious Marriott Hotels & Resorts around the world including St. Regis Singapore – Singapore, W Retreat Koh Samui – Thailand, St. Pancras Renaissance Hotel London – United Kingdom, Hotel Grande Bretagne, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Athens – Greece, W Hong Kong – Hong Kong, Osaka Marriott Miyako – Japan, Le Meridien Bali Jimbaran – Indonesia, and more.
Held across three award-winning venues, Rossini's, basil, and The Living Room, the Sunday Jazzy Brunch is renowned as Bangkok's finest buffet. The fabulous choice includes an array of antipasti, succulent cold cuts, live pasta and risotto cooking stations where talented chefs cook a la minute dishes to order and a carvery serving traditional Sunday roasts. There's also enticing seafood such as Kumamoto, Gillardeau and Fine de Claire oysters, Alaskan king crab legs, sushi and sashimi, and authentic Indian curries, spicy Thai temptations, delicate Chinese dim sum delights and Peking duck. Your gourmet feast ends with a selection of artisan cheeses, an array of luscious European and Thai desserts. Diners also enjoy live music from a world-class jazz band and fun for the children at our "Kid's Corner" with cupcakes creation activity.
