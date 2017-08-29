The World is calling all seafood lovers, Centara Grand at CentralWorld

Bangkok--29 Aug--Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld

Calling out to all seafood lovers! Enjoy a heavenly giant crab from New England shore and fresh ocean catches feast at The World restaurant on the 24th floor of Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld of an amazing 'Seafood buffet' on Saturday nights featuring all you can eat giant crabs, unlimited river prawns, oysters, rock lobsters and octopus. Or check out our variety of fried, broiled, baked, hot and cold meats, international dishes along with a wide range of cakes, homemade ice creams, fresh regional fruit and many more desserts for the sweet tooth. Priced at just THB 1,890++ per person, (plus government tax and service charges) includes free-flow draft beer from 18.00 to 22.30 hrs.

For more information or to make reservations, please call us at: 0-2100-6255 or email:diningcgcw@chr.co.th