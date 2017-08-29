Goodyear Thailand Community Development Program pledges sustainable career and vocational training support to youngsters at Thanyaporn Home for Girls

Bangkok--29 Aug--ABM

Goodyear Thailand and its associates continue to demonstrate their ongoing support to undertake youth development activities in communities near where they live and work throughout the country. These initiatives include sustainable career and vocational training support, donations and community volunteering.

Goodyear Thailand recently organized a series of creative, fun-filled events and edutainment activities led by their associates who volunteered their time in demonstrating their vocational training skills and career tutoring insights for girls at the Thanyaporn Home for Girls in Bangkok. Goodyear presented the girls with gift items that can be used in diverse ways to help shape and support their employability and facilitate their transition to their chosen field of work in the future.

Thanyaporn Home for Girls, Department of Social Development and Welfare, Ministry of Social Development and Human Security cares for girls 6-18 who are mentally and\or physically disadvantaged and need urgent protection as they have been abused or coerced into undertaking unlawful activities.

"One of the core elements of our corporate social responsibility program, Goodyear Better Future, focused on supporting collaborative programs that create positive outcomes for young people, including disadvantaged youth, said Finbarr O'Connor, managing director," Goodyear Thailand. Our focus areas for these community support programs reflect both the global and local nature of our business and include assistance and training in areas where we can make the greatest impact. Our commitment to 'smart' programs inspires youngsters to reach their academic potential in school and prepare for an eventual career.

Goodyear's charitable support and community involvement around the globe consists of 'giving and doing' opportunities that touch basic human needs such as hunger and health, as well as education activities related to improving reading skills and readiness for higher education, employability and future careers. Additionally, community organizations are supported through professional expertise of associates who serve on boards, councils and committees.

"We look forward to further collaboration with community organizations and civic groups to strengthen Thai communities, local economies and educational networks. We are proud of our increased social responsibility and volunteering efforts among Goodyear Thailand employees, which we are confident will lead to more to more improvements and development in our neighboring communities,"concluded Mr. O'Connor.