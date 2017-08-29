มหาวิทยาลัยหอการค้าไทย เปิดหลักสูตรวิศวกรรมคอมพิวเตอร์ด้านการเงิน Fintech

กรุงเทพฯ--29 ส.ค.--มหาวิทยาลัยหอการค้าไทย ปริญญาโท สาขา FINTECH!หลักสูตรวิศวกรรมศาสตรมหาบัณฑิต ปีเดียวจบ เป็นหลักสูตรแรกที่ประยุกต์ศาสตร์ทางวิศวกรรมคอมพิวเตอร์ เพื่อตอบโจทย์เทคโนโลยีการเงิน –Financial Technology : FINTECH เช่น FinTech Startup Project Design and Management, FinTech Startup Business Modelling and Analysis, Fintech: Technology Innovation in Financial Services, Block Chain Technology, Cloud computing, Information Security in Financial Technology และ เทคโนโลยีการเงินผ่านคอมพิวเตอร์แบบเคลื่อนที่ เป็นต้น นอกจากนั้นยังเป็นจุดเริ่มต้นสำหรับผู้ที่เรียนจบหลักสูตรนี้ สามารถประกอบธุรกิจที่เรียกว่า START UP ภายใต้องค์ความรู้ด้านต่างๆ ที่ทางหลักสูตรได้สรรสร้างเพื่อผู้เรียนอย่างแท้จริง โดยเรียนจากผู้มีประสบการณ์โดยตรงด้านเทคโนโลยีการเงิน - FINTECH เช่น ผู้ชำนาญการจากธนาคารต่างๆ ผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านเทคโนโลยีการเงิน เป็นต้น รับสมัครเรียนหลักสูตรปริญญาโท (เสาร์-อาทิตย์) หลักสูตรวิศวกรรมศาสตรมหาบัณฑิต สาขาวิศวกรรมคอมพิวเตอร์และเทคโนโลยีการเงิน (FINTECH) มหาวิทยาลัยหอการค้าไทย FinTech Startup Project Design and Management

FinTech Business Modelling and Analysis

Technology Innovation in Financial Services

Block Chain Technology

Information Security in Financial Technology

Disruptive Business Solution ดูรายละเอียดหลักสูตร ติดต่อ รศ.ดร. สุวรรณี อัศวกุลชัย ผู้อำนวยการหลักสูตร โทร. 0621964156 email: suwannee_ads@utcc.ac.th

