มหาวิทยาลัยหอการค้าไทย เปิดหลักสูตรวิศวกรรมคอมพิวเตอร์ด้านการเงิน Fintech

มหาวิทยาลัยหอการค้าไทย เปิดหลักสูตรวิศวกรรมคอมพิวเตอร์ด้านการเงิน FintechGeneral Press Releases Tuesday August 29, 2017 10:58
เป็นหลักสูตรแรกที่ประยุกต์ศาสตร์ทางวิศวกรรมคอมพิวเตอร์ เพื่อตอบโจทย์เทคโนโลยีการเงิน –Financial Technology : FINTECH เช่น FinTech Startup Project Design and Management, FinTech Startup Business Modelling and Analysis, Fintech: Technology Innovation in Financial Services, Block Chain Technology, Cloud computing, Information Security in Financial Technology และ เทคโนโลยีการเงินผ่านคอมพิวเตอร์แบบเคลื่อนที่ เป็นต้น นอกจากนั้นยังเป็นจุดเริ่มต้นสำหรับผู้ที่เรียนจบหลักสูตรนี้ สามารถประกอบธุรกิจที่เรียกว่า START UP ภายใต้องค์ความรู้ด้านต่างๆ ที่ทางหลักสูตรได้สรรสร้างเพื่อผู้เรียนอย่างแท้จริง โดยเรียนจากผู้มีประสบการณ์โดยตรงด้านเทคโนโลยีการเงิน - FINTECH เช่น ผู้ชำนาญการจากธนาคารต่างๆ ผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านเทคโนโลยีการเงิน เป็นต้น
รับสมัครเรียนหลักสูตรปริญญาโท (เสาร์-อาทิตย์) หลักสูตรวิศวกรรมศาสตรมหาบัณฑิต สาขาวิศวกรรมคอมพิวเตอร์และเทคโนโลยีการเงิน (FINTECH) มหาวิทยาลัยหอการค้าไทย
- FinTech Startup Project Design and Management
- FinTech Business Modelling and Analysis
- Technology Innovation in Financial Services
- Block Chain Technology
- Information Security in Financial Technology
- Disruptive Business Solution
