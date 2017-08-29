Join us at the 44th Thai Teaw Thai 2017, from the 31st August to 3 September 2017 at booth number P365-366.

Bangkok--29 Aug--FYI

We will be selling outstanding value for our food and beverage outlets. We have something for everyone, from outstanding seafood buffet, Thai food, brunch, rooftop bar and restaurant. Experience sky high dinning at L'Appart with our all new Executive Sous Chef Nicolas who is looking forwarded to sharing his brand new menu with you starting from the 1st of December. The amazing Menu will also be launched with a refreshed wine list, featuring classic wines from the old and new world at fantastic value prices. As a special offer for the Thai Teaw Thai Chef Nicolas has prepared an exclusive 3 course menu which includes 2 glasses of wine.

Voila! Restaurant features unbeatable value and great variety. Thai seafood dinner every Sunday to Thursday evening with fresh local Thai seafood and vibrant flavours now also featuring exclusive locally sourced crayfish from Uthaitani in an effort to bring the freshes seafood for our guests and to help support local farmers. Friday and Saturday evening Voila! Restaurant is transformed into an authentic Seafood Night Market, with Bangkok's largest selection of international premium seafood. Chef Mark Hagenbach has also recently included a half a baked Canadian lobster person, served with chilli and garlic butter, available at the Seafood Night Market and Sunday Brunch. Sunday brunch, at Voila is true dining experience, choose your favourite items from the buffet or laze around at your table and enjoy the special pass around menu served right to your table.

With exclusive discounts available for Krungsri credit card holders or Accor plus members and the more you buy the bigger discount you will receive. Buy 10 vouchers and get 1 free.

Voila highlights

• All new brunch pass around menu starting from September

• Canadian lobster available at Seafood Night Market and at the Sunday brunch

• Locally sourced cray fish from Uthaitani, a sustainable effort to support local farmers and provide the best taste for our guests.

L'Appart highlights

• All new executive Chef Nicolas.

• Brand new menu being launched from September

• Special set menu offer exclusive for Thai Teaw Thai

• All new wine list with great value