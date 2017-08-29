Photo Release: TAT arranges FAM trip for top travel agents of India visit Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya

Bangkok--29 Aug--Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya led by Wuthisak Pichayagan (7th left ; Row2), hotel manager gave a warm welcome to Soraya Homchuen (centre ), Director of Tourism Authority of Thailand, Mumbai Office along with top travel agents from India on occasion of inspection at the resort recently.

