ONE-TO-FIVE PIANO CLASS BY HARD ROCK PATTAYA

Bangkok--29 Aug--Hard Rock Pattaya

on the occasion of Mother's Day, Hard Rock Pattaya has partnered with Trirat Foundation, held "One-To-Five Piano Class" corporate social responsibility activity for 110 students at Huay Yai School and Baan Amphur School in Chonburi. Our 20 team members joined together to teach the students at their schools. On Day 2, we continued to organize the piano class for Hard Rock team members and families at Fillmore room, Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya. There were 8 families who participated in the activity.

The One-To-Five Piano class was formed by the hotel's management team and Hard Rock HEALS committees. The students, team members and families had chance to learn and practice the piano. We aim to improve lives and heal through the power of music. The One-To-Five Piano is an innovative way of playing a keyboard by substituting musical notes with number one (thumb), two (index), three (middle), four (ring), and five (litter) fingers in both hands. The technique used in class is simple approachable and easy to learn. This has the effect of balancing the left and right brains, thus enabling the brain to continually change and effectively rewire itself. During this active meditation process, when the fingers are moved on the piano keyboard, together with using concentration, feeling, and instinct to move the fingers decisively to the required notes, this invokes the visual motor and auditory mapping process.

Music is the most universal thing in the world. Our entire company is excited about using the power of music to make the world a better place for us all. This activity is under the Hard Rock Heals Foundation which is our global charity focused on funding music programs worldwide. We exist to improve live through the power of music.