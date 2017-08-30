KAREN MILLEN Introduces #Winter 2017 Collection

Bangkok--30 Aug--Maxima Consultants

Karen Millen, from England introduces 'Autumn – Winter 2017' collection, capturing the essence of the confident woman, living her life with energy, sass and passion. With places to go, people to see and plans to make, the collection creates outfit solutions for her life's every moment, from immaculate tailoring to the elusive '24-hour' dress and high-octane eveningwear, designed to dazzle.

Bold, glamorous and considered, the collection packs a punch, with silhouette-loving shapes, vivacious prints and sumptuous fabrics across two key themes: Come Undone and Feminine Grandeur. Tactile velvet and faux fur take centre stage alongside opulent embroidery, power ruffles and our signature detailing, as imagined at our in-house atelier, while pops of red, teal, gold and magenta command attention – just like her.

Come Undone reworks softly structured silhouettes with draped liquid satins and fresh tailored cottons, folding, draping and belting giving essential wardrobe staples a refresh. Corsetry draws the eye to the waist on shirts, dresses and sleek tailoring, cinched with belts and shown off with reveal-and-conceal cut-outs.

Feminine Grandeur showcases effervescent soft frills and volume constructed from rich satins and velvet lurex jacquards – a lavish and contemporary approach to dressing up. A season of extremes, necklines are high or asymmetric, while lengths are either maxi or micro. Reminiscent of stylish days gone by, tailoring nods to the 1980s with sculptural shoulders, while a slouched drape effect takes its cue from the 1990s. The cold-shoulder remains a key look for the season, updated with one sleeve on structured party dresses, while silky-smooth faux fur offers a sumptuous way to wrap up against the chill once the party's over.

The new collection is now available at Karen Millen shops and counters at Zen's 1st floor, Paragon's 1st floor, The Emporium and Central Chidlom's 2nd floor. For more details, please contact Karen Millen at Tel 02-610-7863.