JAIME introduces magnificent 5-course gourmet set lunch offering quality French cuisine priced from just 1,100 Baht NET

J'AIME by Jean-Michel Lorain has launched a stunning new daily set lunch menu, J'AIME le Dejeuner, comprising of five courses and priced at 1,100 THB NET (3 course variant 990 THB NET) inclusive of 10% service charge and government tax. Two Michelin Star Chef Jean Michel hopes to introduce expressive gourmet French cooking to a wider audience through these exceptionally well-priced set menus. The dishes were combined various French culinary techniques to create a menu of extraordinary depth and artisanal visual style.

Head Chef Amerigo Tito Sesti explains, "One of the foremost modus operandi for J'AIME is that we offer terrific value. Even though we are creating innovative gourmet French food using the finest ingredients we can find, it is essential that guests enjoy our food for a reasonable price point. This means of course that a greater number of people are able to enjoy modern French food whereas perhaps they may not have before. This is one of the great appealing aspects of J'AIME le Dejeuner and our concept of guests enjoying this very high standard of food together with partners, friends and family." The J'AIME le Dejeuner daily lunch menu presents: Green and yellow mango gazpacho served with fried quinoa, dill oil and compressed cucumber, Slow-cooked organic egg, glazed root vegetables, crushed sweet potato scented with juniper berries and beet foam, Cauliflower mousse glazed in

coriander water with roasted cauliflower and peanut & virgin soy sauce, Roasted grouper and "Pappa al Pomodoro" served with a lemon, black olive and ginger marmalade and Thai basil or Free range chicken, potato mousseline, capers and white wine jus. Dessert for this menu is also Almond crème brûlee with riceberry declination. The three course menu, which is conceived of as an "Express Business" lunch (priced at 990 THB), presents Cauliflower mousse glazed in coriander water with roasted cauliflower and peanut & virgin soy sauce, Roasted grouper and "Pappa al Pomodoro" served with a lemon, black olive and ginger marmalade and Thai basil or Free range chicken, potato mousseline, capers and white wine jus. Dessert is an Almond crème brûlee with riceberry declination.

Lunch at J'AIME is available from 12:00pm – 2:30pm everyday (except Tuesdays, and the last Sunday of the month since the restaurant hosts its monthly brunch). Available house wines include Colombelle Cuvee Emotion, Colombard-Ugni Blanc, 2015 (France) and Sangiovese Principe del Sole IGT 2012, L'Arco, Tuscany (Italy), 250 THB net by the glass and 1,200 THB by the bottle.

J'AIME by Chef Jean-Michel Lorain is located at U Sathorn Bangkok, Sathorn. For more information and reservations please call J'AIME by Jean-Michel Lorain on 02 119 4899 or email: reserve@jaime-bangkok.com Please visit the website atwww.jaime-bangkok.com