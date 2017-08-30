Herbalife Nutrition Thailand Celebrates 20 Years of Giving through Supporting Good Nutrition for Children

Bangkok--30 Aug--Francom Asia

Members and employees of global nutrition company, Herbalife Nutrition, recently visited the Foundation For Children (FFC), in tandem with the celebration of the 20-year anniversary of the company in Thailand.

Marked as "20 Years of Giving", the event saw a donation granted by the Herbalife Family Foundation (HFF) presented to the FFC, which will be used to improve nutrition and lives of the children at FFC. Herbalife Family Foundation (HFF) has been supporting the Foundation For Children since 2006 through its Casa Herbalife Program.

Casa Herbalife Program is the flagship program of the Herbalife Family Foundation (HFF), offering grants to non-profit organizations that provide supportive, social services to underprivileged children around the world, including special projects and ongoing programs that fund good nutrition.

The visit also saw FFC's children helping Herbalife Nutrition volunteer members prepare the garden beds and plant vegetable seedlings in a new expansion area of the HFF Hope Garden. They also maintained the beds, and harvested vegetables from the first phase that was initiated by Herbalife Nutrition Asia Pacific executives earlier this year.

"This is an excellent activity to help the children develop self-confidence, and introduce them to sustainability, self-sufficiency, responsibility and teamwork," explained Mr. Suphot Rittipichaiwat, General Manager of Herbalife Thailand. "They learn about good nutrition, healthy eating and the importance of a balanced lifestyle so they can grow up to be productive members of society. On behalf of Herbalife Nutrition, I would like to thank our members who, for many years, have been sharing their kindness and generosity with these children."

Mr. Chainarong Chimchoojai, Director of the Foundation For Children (FFC) said, "We are very fortunate to enjoy the long-term support of Herbalife Nutrition. On behalf of Foundation for Children, I would like to thank Herbalife Nutrition for its sincere efforts to improve the lives of the children and keep them healthy through proper nutrition and good eating habits."

LIKE us on Facebook for more nutrition and healthy active lifestyle tips at

www.facebook.com/HerbalifeThailandOfficialand be inspired by

www.instagram.com/HerbalifeThailandOfficial