Photo Release: Singtel Donation for Flooding Victims

Bangkok--30 Aug--Maxima Consultants Mr.Ormsin Chivapruck, Minister Attached to the Prime Minister's Office recently received a donation of 1,000,000.- Baht from Mr. Hui Weng Cheong, representing Singapore Telecommunications Limited (Singtel) for The Prime Minister's Office Disaster Relief Funds to help flood victims in Thailand. The presentation took place at Flood Assistant Center, the Prime Minister's Office.

Latest Press Release

Shanghai Food Festival At Kameo House, Sriracha On 1st-30th September from 11 a.m. to Midnight, Tapestry Restaurant at Kameo House, Sriracha will present our Shanghai Food Festival. Indulge in Shanghai signature flavours including deep fried chicken in Shanghai sauce and much more. More details are...

Longmen: a Mountainous County Turns into China#s Exemplary Artsy Place Longmen, a mountainous county with beautiful scenery, a blend of civilization and ancient culture, has become a good example of high quality living circle based on the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area to build up an artsy place. Blessed with...

JAIME introduces magnificent 5-course gourmet set lunch offering quality French cuisine priced from just 1,100 Baht NET J'AIME by Jean-Michel Lorain has launched a stunning new daily set lunch menu, J'AIME le Dejeuner, comprising of five courses and priced at 1,100 THB NET (3 course variant 990 THB NET) inclusive of 10% service charge and government tax. Two Michelin Star...

Photo Release: Singtel Donation for Flooding Victims Mr.Ormsin Chivapruck, Minister Attached to the Prime Minister's Office recently received a donation of 1,000,000.- Baht from Mr. Hui Weng Cheong, representing Singapore Telecommunications Limited (Singtel) for The Prime Minister's Office Disaster Relief...

Herbalife Nutrition Thailand Celebrates 20 Years of Giving through Supporting Good Nutrition for Children Members and employees of global nutrition company, Herbalife Nutrition, recently visited the Foundation For Children (FFC), in tandem with the celebration of the 20-year anniversary of the company in Thailand. Marked as "20 Years of Giving", the event...

Related Topics