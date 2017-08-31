Photo Release: The Launch of an authentic Parisian restaurant Brasserie Cordonnier

Bangkok--31 Aug--Theoxeny PR Mr. Rohit Sachdev, Managing Director of Soho Hospitality welcomes high-profile guests at the launch of their authentic Parisian restaurant "Brasserie Cordonnier" in the heart of Bangkok. Evoking traditional sights, smells and sounds of a classic French Brasserie Staying true to Soho's DNA – This French outlet has a unique concept that combines two of the most recognized aspects of French culture – The Food and The Fashion. The Brasserie Cordonnier experience is further enhanced by a unique lounge, entertainment, exhibition and event space within a 6 meter high atrium. The concept of the space is to showcase the works of local and international artists and designers on a rotational basis. Currently, "Sole Rouge" is exhibiting 360 pairs of women's shoes from local shoe brand Quinn perfectly complimenting the Parisian footwear theme downstairs at the main dining restaurant – Brasserie Cordonnier. The star-studded gathering was attended by top-tiered Thai celebrities including Suvita Singhsachathet, Nuchanat Raveesangsoon, Punyapat Thanomkul, Kitichai Taechangamlert, Karn Chatikavanij and Misda Sukanit. The grand opening night was held at Brasserie Cordonnier Sukhumvit Soi 11

