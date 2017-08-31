Photo Release: Winner of the Barista

Bangkok--31 Aug--Centara Pattaya Hotel Winfried Hancke (2nd from left), group director of operations and beverage at Centara Hotels & Resorts, recently congratulated to Kanthita Kaiyabut (2nd from right), winner of the barista award from Centara Nova Hotel & Spa Pattaya in Centara Latte Art Championship 2017 competition. The award held at Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok.

Latest Press Release

Nothing tastes as good as being fit feels At LIFESTYLES ON 26, Centara Grand at CentralWorld LIFESTYLES ON 26, located on 26th floor of Centara Grand and Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld offers an alternative choice with modern and fully equipped facilities with an expert advice to enhance the quality of your safety and workout as well...

Spicy Stir-fried Scallop with Herbs Kantary Hotel, Ayutthaya Throughout the month of September, California Steak restaurant at Kantary Hotel, Ayutthaya, invites you to try our delectable recommended dish "Spicy Stir-fried Scallop with Herbs". Top quality scallops interwoven with Chilli, Finger root and Basil make...

Photo Release: Winner of the Barista Winfried Hancke (2nd from left), group director of operations and beverage at Centara Hotels & Resorts, recently congratulated to Kanthita Kaiyabut (2nd from right), winner of the barista award from Centara Nova Hotel & Spa Pattaya in Centara...

CULINARY DUTCH Presented by the recipient of the highest honor awarded to chefs by The Netherlands MASTER CHEF ALBERT KOOY 13-17 September 201 at The Westin Grande Sukhumvit Arising from one of the great trading nations, located at the heart of Europe, Dutch cuisine is uniquely varied and original. And there's no better opportunity to explore the pleasures of the table, Royal House of Orange-style in the heart of Bangkok,...

Korber Acquires HighJump - a Leading US-American Supply Chain and Cloud Solutions Specialist - Acquisition will create leading international provider in the cloud supply chain management application segments - HighJump provides Korber with a stronger foothold in the US and an advanced software platform for growth within the organization -...

Related Topics