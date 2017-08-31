Korean Food Festival At Kantary Bay Hotel, Sriracha

Korean Food Festival At Kantary Bay Hotel, SrirachaGeneral Press Releases Thursday August 31, 2017 14:22
On 5th- 7th September from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., at The Orchard Restaurant at Kantary Bay Hotel, Sriracha we will present our Korean Food Festival. Indulge in Korean signature flavours with our chef's selection of delectable dishes, all prepared with typical Korean flair in our nightly dinner buffet. This tempting culinary experience is offered at 550 Baht net per person. Children under 12 receive a 50% discount.
