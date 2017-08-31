Korean Food Festival At Kantary Bay Hotel, Sriracha

Bangkok--31 Aug--Cape and Kantary Hotels

On 5th- 7th September from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., at The Orchard Restaurant at Kantary Bay Hotel, Sriracha we will present our Korean Food Festival. Indulge in Korean signature flavours with our chef's selection of delectable dishes, all prepared with typical Korean flair in our nightly dinner buffet. This tempting culinary experience is offered at 550 Baht net per person. Children under 12 receive a 50% discount.

More details are available from Kantary Bay Hotel, Siracha on: 038-771-365 or by visiting our website at:www.kantarycollection.com