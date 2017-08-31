Oasis Spa Corporate Head Office Sports Day 2017 in Chiang Mai

Bangkok--31 Aug--Oasis spa Led by a marching band, Managing Directors Pakin Ployphicha and Toby Allen and Oasis Spa corporate staff members walked in a colorful parade to the Chiang Mai Football Club Stadium for a day of sports and fun. Almost 70 staff members, from every department of the company celebrated the Spa's 15-year anniversary. Competition continued throughout the day. This remarkable celebration emphasized building corporate culture, unity, and team spirit for the employees of all eight departments at the Destiny Enterprises Head Office in Chiang Mai recently. The sports day concluded that evening with a colorful outdoor party honoring the winners of the "Miss Teen Oasis" contest.

Latest Press Release

