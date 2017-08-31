Currently enroled UOL Thai students receive high marks while open enrolment and scholarships become available for new students

Bangkok--31 Aug--midas pr

Study in Thailand for 3 years and obtain a prestigious UK Bachelor's degree from the University of London (UOL). Classes begin in September 2017 at RIC (Regent's International College), Bangkok.

University of London International Programmes Bachelor's degree courses are taught locally in Bangkok, Thailand.

Academic direction is provided by the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE).

The degree programmes are exactly the same as those in the UK and are recognised globally, thereby boosting career opportunities for Thai and ASEAN students.

RIC is currently holding open enrolment for all qualifying students in Thailand who are interested in pursuing a bachelor's degree from the highly respected University of London for the next semester beginning September 4th, 2017 at their Bangkok campus. This is a unique opportunity for students in Thailand to earn the same UOL degree they would if they studied in London while being able to stay in Thailand. RIC offers 3-year degree courses in the field of Economics, Management, Finance and the Social Sciences (EMFSS) for which academic direction is provided by the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE). Students will be able to study one of four Bachelor's degrees: Business and Management, Economics and Management, Accounting and Finance or Banking and Finance.

Thai students enrolled in this top notch program are currently succeeding beyond expectations. Inspirational Thai students at the University Of London (UOL) taking classes at the Regent's International College (RIC) campus in Bangkok outperform their cohorts by scoring in the 90th percentile on their exams. The first of its kind in Thailand, this program allows students to earn the same 3 year UK degree as if they had studied abroad, while being able to stay in Thailand. Fully qualified UOL lecturers from abroad teach the courses here in Bangkok, and all tests are governed and scored overseas by UOL. Out of students currently enrolled in the program, two students named Ms. Pincha Ruschatawuttipong and Ms. Das Somarati received scores in the top 10% of the total exams of all UOL students in England and overseas at other satellite campuses. One Thai student also scored a 91% in mathematics and achieved class honours for her performance.

The Bachelor's degrees in Thailand cost on average two thirds less than if students were to pursue the same degree in London. The degree course is identical to the programme in London and the degree is awarded by UOL with no mention of the Thailand teaching centre on the degree certificate. All successful students who graduate with a UOL International Programmes bachelor's degree from RIC are additionally invited to participate in the official graduation ceremony in London which is presided over by the Chancellor of the university, Her Royal Highness Anne, Princess Royal. In order to qualify for direct admission to one of the UOL degree programmes at RIC, students must be aged 17 years or above, hold an IB diploma, satisfactory A-Levels or international equivalent, or the UOL International Foundation Programme (IFP). Competency in Maths to at least a minimum of IGCSE level at grade C or above is additionally needed along with IELTS (International English Language Testing System) with an overall score of at least 6 and a minimum of 5.5 in each subset, or an equivalent proof of English language proficiency. Qualifying students are also encouraged to inquire about scholarship opportunities that can help reduce the cost of pursuing their UOL degree while living and studying in Thailand. There are still places available for students who wish to enrol in classes beginning in September 2017 and there are admissions specialists standing by to help interested candidates apply today.

"We are very excited about the success that our currently enroled students have achieved while getting their UOL degree at RIC in Thailand. We strive to provide the best local teaching support for these prestigious internationally recognised UOL programmes and these results prove that we are doing well. This programme is a great alternative for those who want a true UK degree without leaving home. Besides being more cost effective, students also benefit from having smaller class sizes and more personal attention. We have a long history of providing exceptional education to students in Thailand and we look forward to supporting these excellent Bachelor's degree courses from the University of London," said Nitin Dutta, Executive Director, RIC.

For more information, please contact the University of London Thailand Teaching Support Centre at Tel. 080602 1049 or 089 313 2222 or visit www.ricbkk.com/UOL-LSE