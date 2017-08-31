Spicy Stir-fried Scallop with Herbs Kantary Hotel, Ayutthaya

Spicy Stir-fried Scallop with Herbs Kantary Hotel, AyutthayaGeneral Press Releases Thursday August 31, 2017 09:27
Throughout the month of September, California Steak restaurant at Kantary Hotel, Ayutthaya, invites you to try our delectable recommended dish "Spicy Stir-fried Scallop with Herbs". Top quality scallops interwoven with Chilli, Finger root and Basil make this spicy dish of specially selected ingredients add an extra dimension of taste. Meticulously prepared by our professional chefs, it presents a full and satisfying combination of flavours. Enjoy this succulent creation as a truly enjoyable main course for only ….. Baht and you may wish to choose a crisp, white wine to perfect your meal.
