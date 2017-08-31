Franck Seguin Appointed as General Manager of Outrigger Mauritius Beach Resort

Franck Seguin Appointed as General Manager of Outrigger Mauritius Beach ResortGeneral Press Releases Thursday August 31, 2017 13:32
Most recently, he was general manager of the Banyan Tree Takamaka in the Seychelles. Seguin also knows Mauritius well, having been general manager of the Angsana Balaclava, a five-star suites and villas property, and the Intercontinental Balaclava, a 210-room hotel – both in Mauritius.
"It's my pleasure to welcome Franck to Outrigger," said Dalecio. "With his in-depth Indian Ocean knowledge and international hotel experience, Franck will help us grow the already acclaimed reputation of the Outrigger Mauritius Beach Resort."
