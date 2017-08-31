Franck Seguin Appointed as General Manager of Outrigger Mauritius Beach Resort

Bangkok--31 Aug--ScottAsia Communications

Outrigger Enterprises Group has appointed Franck Seguin general manager of the Outrigger Mauritius Beach Resort, effective Sept. 1, 2017.

He will report to Outrigger president and CEO Scott Dalecio.

Seguin brings to Outrigger more than 20 years of experience in hospitality, including senior resort management roles in the Indian Ocean, the Caribbean and North Africa.

Most recently, he was general manager of the Banyan Tree Takamaka in the Seychelles. Seguin also knows Mauritius well, having been general manager of the Angsana Balaclava, a five-star suites and villas property, and the Intercontinental Balaclava, a 210-room hotel – both in Mauritius.

Apart from his native French, Seguin speaks English and conversational Spanish. He has a bachelor's degree in hotel and tourism management from the Vatel Business School in Lyon, France.

"It's my pleasure to welcome Franck to Outrigger," said Dalecio. "With his in-depth Indian Ocean knowledge and international hotel experience, Franck will help us grow the already acclaimed reputation of the Outrigger Mauritius Beach Resort."