CULINARY DUTCH Presented by the recipient of the highest honor awarded to chefs by The Netherlands MASTER CHEF ALBERT KOOY 13-17 September 201 at The Westin Grande Sukhumvit

CULINARY DUTCH Presented by the recipient of the highest honor awarded to chefs by The Netherlands MASTER CHEF ALBERT KOOY 13-17 September 201 at The Westin Grande SukhumvitGeneral Press Releases Thursday August 31, 2017 09:06
And there's no better opportunity to explore the pleasures of the table, Royal House of Orange-style in the heart of Bangkok, than at the 2nd annual "Culinary Dutch" festival of Dutch food and drink at Seasonal Tastes restaurant, The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok, from Wednesday, 13th September to Sunday, 17th September 2017.
Created using the five principles of Master Chef Albert Kooy, Founding Father of "The New Dutch Cuisine" (www.dutch-cuisine.nl), special breakfast, lunch, dinner buffet selections, and a signature 6-course tasting menu with wines, will showcase the cuisine's unique creative identity. Chef Albert's five principles, namely Culture, Health, Nature, Quality, and Profit, put The Netherlands food and culinary culture on the map both nationally and internationally. Pivotal to his focus is the sustainability of food consumption, with fresh vegetables playing a leading role supported by meat and fish.
Master Chef Albert Kooy is President and Executive Chef of Stenden University in Leeuwarden. He is holder of the title "SVH Master Chef" conferred by Stichting Vakbekwaamheid Horeca, the Dutch hospitality organization. SVH strives to retain and expand professional knowledge in the hospitality industry and awards 'master' titles in five categories, including chefs, hosts, and sommeliers. The SVH 'master' title is the highest honor awarded by the Dutch hospitality industry.
Among the culinary world's greatest innovators, Chef Albert has devoted his life to perfecting his native cuisine while pushing it forward and exploring influences as diverse as French, Swiss and Japanese. The author of three best-selling cook books, with a string of certificates in food and wine disciplines to his name, Albert is also much seen and heard on TV and radio.
- "Jachtschotel/hachee" - Traditional recipe for the Dutch version of Lasagna! Layers of beef hash with onion and bayleaf, Dutch red cabbage and mashed potato.
- "Hutspot" - One of the long histories in traditional Dutch cuisine. A dish of boiled and mashed potatoes, carrots and onions with pulled beef.
- "Erwtensoep" - Pea soup with celery, leeks, and pork belly.
- "Andijvie stamp" - Special Dutch endive, potato and crispy bacon with meatballs in gravy.
- "Poffertjes" - A traditional Dutch batter treats which look like pancakes but much fluffier. Served with butter and powdered sugar.
- "Hagelslag" - White bread with butter and grated pure coffee-chocolate.
- "Boterham met pindakaas" - French toast with peanut butter ice cream and chili
- "Griesmeel pudding" - Rice pudding served with berry sauce.
The highlight of the short season is a 6-Course Dinner with Wines showcasing Master Chef Albert Kooy's celebrated cuisine at its very best, presented at the hotel's dramatic roof top venue "Altitude". Serving starts from 18:30 hrs. Priced at THB 2,750 net per person. The 6-Course Menu: "Rollmops with Beetroot", "Schnitzel of Eggplant", "Shrimp Bolognaise", "Hachee Bapao", "Draadjes Vlees", "Tosti" Dutch Cheese and Dutch Apple Pie.
The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok is conveniently located moments from both BTS Asok skytrain and MRT Sukhumvit underground stations, offering a highly accessible location for the quintessentially Dutch gastronomic indulgences.
