SCB presents Evolution of the Thai Economy All the Way Though Globalization documentary series showcasing Thailands financial history as a key fundamental for future strength

Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) is presenting an "Evolution of the Thai Economy Along the Path of Globalization" documentary series covering the country's economic history since the Early Rattakosin Period and the long vision and high caliber of Thailand's kings as they laid the foundation for the nation's economic security and prosperity. Through the documentary series, SCB hopes viewers will learn about Thailand's economic evolution since the Bowring Treaty signing, which led to Thailand fully taking part in the global economy and weathering crises well. The documentary series was produced by Don't Blink Co., Ltd., a leading media consultancy specializing in visual experience and content.

SCB Independent Director and Chairperson of the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee Khunying Jada Wattanasiritham presided over the launch of documentary series, scheduled to air on Thai PBS on Saturdays September 9, 16, 23, 30, and October 7, 2017 at 9.10 pm, and later on True Plookpanya on Sundays November 5, 12, 19, 26, and December 3 at 4.00 pm and Now 26 in early 2018. In addition to the TV broadcasts, the documentary series will also be available in DVD format, featuring interviews with Thailand's key figures providing valuable knowledge of the highlights of the Thai economy. SCB will distribute 2,000 DVD copies for the benefit of the public and as a knowledge resource for schools and universities nationwide, government agencies, financial and capital market regulators, and other institutions.

The documentary launch, held at the SCB Talat Noi Branch, also featured a talk on "Learning from the Past for the Future." Guests joining the talk were Dr. Somkiat Tangkitvanich, Chairman of the Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI); Ms. Nawaporn Ruangskul, writer and honorable member of the Chiang Mai University Council, and honorable advisor to the documentary production; and Mr. Laurent Malespine, director of Don't Blink Co., Ltd.

The "Evolution of the Thai Economy Along the Path of Globalization" documentary series highlights Thailand's economic history from the signing of the Bowring Treaty in the reign of King Rama IV, which marked a significant turn of events in Thailand's modernization, and in particular a step toward a new generation of the world's economy. Highlights of Thailand's economic history over the past 160 years are presented in the documentary through historical records and documents as well as interviews with 21 figures playing eminent social and economic roles in the country. The documentary also features rare historical photos and film footage from foreign countries depicting the crucial economic roles of the Thai monarchy from the past to the present. The documentary series is presented in 5 episodes of approximately 50 minutes each, as follows:

Episode 1: Siam's negotiations on participation in global trade, the first step on a new path (1855 – World War 1): The Thai King's negotiations on participation in global trade, the first step to international trade (the Bowring Treaty signing, economic situations, port development in Bangkok in the reign of King Rama V, early banking by foreign banks, and establishment of the first Thai bank, etc.).

Episode 2: Challenges at home and abroad (World War 1 – 1959): Development of infrastructure, roads, railways, shipping, financial management system, and the establishment of the Bank of Thailand, etc.

Episode 3: Development plans for growth (1960 – 1986): The first economic and social development plan, the birth of government agencies and state enterprises, and the Stock Exchange of Thailand, etc.

Episode 4: Rise and fall, leapfrogging, challenges to rapid growth (1987 – 2015): Arrival of globalization, expansion of foreign investment, the 1997 crisis, adaptation, handling bankruptcy, growing trade in ASEAN, etc.

Episode 5: Views on Thailand's economic future: Turning points in the Thai economy, domestic strength recovery, new technology challenges, direction and power shifts in the global political and economic scenes, etc.

The five episodes reflect the Thai kings' visionary roles in protecting the nation's independence through economic, social, and educational development to keep abreast with the global community, as well as the country's ability to quickly adapt from being an agricultural society to being among the leaders in international relations as an initiator of international organizations in Asia.

