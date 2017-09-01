5 new Soft Salmon dishes at Liquid bar and cafe ,Siri Sathorn Hotel

General Press Releases Friday September 1, 2017 11:38
Bangkok--1 Sep--Siri Sathorn Hotel
Enjoy this September 2017 with our latest 5 healthy menus of "Soft Salmon" Salmon is one of the most popular non-native fish in Asia and consist of very high Omega-3 oils.
Our executive chef, Sukhumchai Junted has crafted an array of specialities including Asian and Western style.
"Soft Salmon" 5- healthy dishes (THB 450net/menu)
Deep fried salmon & chip asparagus cheese with French fries, coleslaw Tartar sauce and barbeque sauce Poached
salmon fillet with spicy Arrabiata sauce, Steamed potato, spinach mushroom gratin
Aside from the Western style,
Steamed salmon fillet with soy sauce or Thai spicy seafood sauce, vegetables and steamed rice.
Grilled salmon steak with red curry sauce and steamed rice
If you like Japanese why not try this menu
Grilled salmon steak with orange miso sauce and yakisoba noodle.
For inquiries and reservations, please call the liquid bar and cafe reservations and Information center at +66(0) 2662345 or email: liquidbar@sirisathorn.com.

