An excellent quality Spanish Business Lunch at UNO MAS restaurant, Centara Grand at CentralWorld

An excellent quality Spanish Business Lunch at UNO MAS restaurant, Centara Grand at CentralWorldGeneral Press Releases Friday September 1, 2017 08:28
Plan a business power lunch at UNO MAS restaurant, Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld, the best lunch spots in Bangkok to do business in style and a place guaranteed to impress a boss or client, or a discreet destination to eat while discussing a deal as well as soaking up those stunning views and is open to the public from Monday to Friday 11.30 hrs. – 14.30 hrs. Chef Joan Tanya Dot and his team have come up with brand new very enticing menus which can be discovered through the business lunch menu with our amazing two-course lunch deal for THB 799++ per person or three-course lunch deal for THB 999++ per person with options from our special lunch menu, or try Spanish Chef Joan's Tapas Tour at THB 999++ (All prices are subject to service charge and government tax).
