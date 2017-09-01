An excellent quality Spanish Business Lunch at UNO MAS restaurant, Centara Grand at CentralWorld

General Press Releases Friday September 1, 2017 08:28
Bangkok--1 Sep--Centara Grand at CentralWorld

Plan a business power lunch at UNO MAS restaurant, Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld, the best lunch spots in Bangkok to do business in style and a place guaranteed to impress a boss or client, or a discreet destination to eat while discussing a deal as well as soaking up those stunning views and is open to the public from Monday to Friday 11.30 hrs. – 14.30 hrs. Chef Joan Tanya Dot and his team have come up with brand new very enticing menus which can be discovered through the business lunch menu with our amazing two-course lunch deal for THB 799++ per person or three-course lunch deal for THB 999++ per person with options from our special lunch menu, or try Spanish Chef Joan's Tapas Tour at THB 999++ (All prices are subject to service charge and government tax).

For more information or to make reservations, please call 02 1006255 or email: diningcgcw@chr.co.th or make your reservations online at www.unomasbangkok.com

