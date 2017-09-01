AMARI PHUKET OFFERS AN EXCLUSIVE DEAL FOR BREEZE SPAS SIGNATURE TREATMENT

Bangkok--1 Sep--Amari Phuket

Soothing to the skin and refreshing to the soul for someone relaxing with a signature treatment, Phuket Coco Mojito is available only at Breeze Spa in Amari Phuket.

Invoking the five senses to revive the skin after a journey or an outdoor activity, Phuket Coco Mojito works best after one has been exposed to the sun. Guests will be enjoying a 150-minute treatment, beginning with a 30-minute body mask using naturally pampering ingredients, such as aloe vera and phytoplankton extract with a hint of coconut, mint and lime. Aloe vera is commonly known to treat sunburns whilst phytoplankton is rich in sea minerals, which help to soften neglected skin and promote radiance all over. The body mask is followed by a 60-minute harmonising massage inspired by the ancient wisdom of Thai massage. After the massage is a 45-minute facial treatment using Dr. Murad's product, which will give the guest a glowing complexion. Guests will have 15 minutes to relax before and after the treatment to enjoy a cup of hot tea and a light snack in the treatment room, which overlooks Patong Bay and the open-air pagodas dotted along the hillside.

From now to 30 September 2017, guests are invited to book the incredible offer of this signature treatment, priced at 3,590 THB net (normal price is 4,500 THB net). Moreover, guests will receive a 42-ml signature scrubbing mask valued at 300 THB as a gift so that guests can enjoy their own treatment at home.

Amari Phuket's Breeze Spa is open daily from 11:00 to 21:00.

For more information, please call +66 (0) 7634 0106-14 ext. 8809, email phuket@breeze-spa.com

or visit www.breeze-spa.com/amari-phuket.

Address: Amari Phuket, 2 Muen-ngern Road, Patong Beach, Kathu, Phuket 83150