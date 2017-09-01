Mixed Grill (Beef, Pork, Chicken) in BBQ Sauce At Le Marin Restaurant, Cape Racha Hotel, Sriracha

Mixed Grill (Beef, Pork, Chicken) in BBQ Sauce At Le Marin Restaurant, Cape Racha Hotel, SrirachaGeneral Press Releases Friday September 1, 2017 11:49
This September, Le Marin Restaurant, Cape Racha Hotel, Sriracha invites you to dine with us and try our recommended "Mixed Grill (Beef, Pork, Chicken) in BBQ Sauce. A delectable dish crafted with care and skill by our talented chefs. Enjoy this fantastic fare for only....Baht, and be sure to select a little something from our stock of fine red wines to complement this delicious meal!
Latest Press Release
Once again, the master returns! From the French Alps where he embodies the glorious heights of culinary skill, 2-Michelin Star Chef Stephane Buron comes to us on his third annual visit to La VIE – Creative French Cuisine in VIE Hotel Bangkok,...
This September, Le Marin Restaurant, Cape Racha Hotel, Sriracha invites you to dine with us and try our recommended "Mixed Grill (Beef, Pork, Chicken) in BBQ Sauce. A delectable dish crafted with care and skill by our talented chefs. Enjoy this fantastic...
Enjoy this September 2017 with our latest 5 healthy menus of "Soft Salmon" Salmon is one of the most popular non-native fish in Asia and consist of very high Omega-3 oils. Our executive chef, Sukhumchai Junted has crafted an array of specialities...
Soothing to the skin and refreshing to the soul for someone relaxing with a signature treatment, Phuket Coco Mojito is available only at Breeze Spa in Amari Phuket. Invoking the five senses to revive the skin after a journey or an outdoor activity,...
Event organizer, Tokyo Gets, a leading company of entertainment event in Asia and Japan recently organized the opening event of "Sanrio Characters and The Missing Treasure", a popular detective game from Japan combines with well-known Sanrio Characters,...