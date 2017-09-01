The Crowning Touch Returns Once Again! 2-Michelin Star Chef Stephane Buron from the French Alps returning during 27 - 30 Sept 2017

The Crowning Touch Returns Once Again! 2-Michelin Star Chef Stephane Buron from the French Alps returning during 27 - 30 Sept 2017General Press Releases Friday September 1, 2017 12:02
Once again, the master returns! From the French Alps where he embodies the glorious heights of culinary skill, 2-Michelin Star Chef Stephane Buron comes to us on his third annual visit to La VIE – Creative French Cuisine in VIE Hotel Bangkok, including a special visit to Villazzo Restaurant at V Villas Hua Hin, for 4 days only, during 27th – 30th September 2017.
Stephane Buron is a rare and distinct talent among the chefs of the world, who seems to be able to make all things exceedingly beautiful and delicious. Displaying the finest in French cuisine, he bears the coveted M.O.F. — the Meilleurs Ouvriers de France, the highest and most prestigious award amongst all professional craftsmen in France. Only those who have earned it are allowed to wear the red, white and blue collar which is its respected symbol. Chef Stephane has also been named the Best French Professional and is well known as the "Crowning Touch" of acclaimed Le Chabichou, the oldest and most distinguished hotel in the charming village of Courchevel, one of the world's most luxurious ski resorts, located high in the French Alps, an exclusive retreat of royalty, VIPs and celebrities.
The skills of Stephane Buron are not only praised among the world's most discerning gourmands, and synonymous with the highest arts of cooking, they also express his particular Alpine style which is at once inventive, refined and generous, utilizing the fresh and natural, seasonal products throughout all four seasons in the Alps. The rarefied creations he will offer on this third visit to La VIE – Creative French Cuisine, and Villazzo Restaurant, in September are expected to be the kind of "Crowning Touch" that any lover of fine dining must experience at least once in life … And even three times is hardly enough to enjoy its perfection.
