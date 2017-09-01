Photo Release: Sanrio Characters and The Missing Treasure event debuts in Thailand

Photo Release: Sanrio Characters and The Missing Treasure event debuts in ThailandGeneral Press Releases Friday September 1, 2017 10:55
Event organizer, Tokyo Gets, a leading company of entertainment event in Asia and Japan recently organized the opening event of "Sanrio Characters and The Missing Treasure", a popular detective game from Japan combines with well-known Sanrio Characters, the beloved Hello Kitty and her friends, My Melody, Kerokerokeroppi, Cinnamoroll, and Bad Badtz-Maru launched as the first time in Thailand. At the opening event at Central World, Famous celebrity, Taew: Natapohn Tameeruks also participated as special guest.
Latest Press Release
Event organizer, Tokyo Gets, a leading company of entertainment event in Asia and Japan recently organized the opening event of "Sanrio Characters and The Missing Treasure", a popular detective game from Japan combines with well-known Sanrio Characters,...
Recently, Mr. Stanley Chan- General Manager of Pullman Khon Kaen Raja Orchid gave a warm welcome Dr. Keosaychay Sayasone - spouse of the former Lao President; Lt.Gen. Choummaly Sayasone, and her attendants upon their visits to Khon Kaen to inspect and...
On the first Sunday of every month from September – December (excluding November), you can enjoy the spectacular Sunday Jazzy Brunch with a special monthly auction to help raise essential funds for the Pediatrics Cardiac SurgeryFoundation. The...
Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) is presenting an "Evolution of the Thai Economy Along the Path of Globalization" documentary series covering the country's economic history since the Early Rattakosin Period and the long vision and high caliber of Thailand's...
Plan a business power lunch at UNO MAS restaurant, Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld, the best lunch spots in Bangkok to do business in style and a place guaranteed to impress a boss or client, or a discreet destination to eat...