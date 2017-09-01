The Royal Art of Afternoon Tea At Plaza Athenee Bangkok, A Royal Meridien

Royal associations make afternoon tea at Plaza Athenee Bangkok, A Royal Meridien a particular pleasure.

Delicately served on silver cake stands amid the city centre hotel's timelessly elegant lobby, the new Royal Afternoon Tea set menu, just refreshed, highlights three sweet treats inspired by and made from Royal Project produce: Carrot Cake, Caramel Corn Financier and Beetroot with Passion Fruit Cake.

Besides the signatures, Royal Afternoon Tea includes the likes of red velvet mini cupcakes, chocolate lolippops, chorizo/mustard seed sauce bread rolls and cucumber + quail egg with crab mimosa. Not to mention assorted scones with jam, here creatively enhanced with lemon curd cream and more.

All washed down with lashings of the finest Ronnefeldt teas, ranging from famous Earl Grey and legendary Single Estate Darjeeling to delectable innovations such as Rose with French vanilla and Mediterranean Mandarin.

Royal Afternoon Tea is priced at THB 1,200++ and it's great for two persons.
Served every day from 14:00 - 17:00 at The Bakery, lobby level of Plaza Athenee Bangkok, A Royal Meridien hotel.
10% savings for Le Club member on food only
Reservations are recommended. Please call 02 650 8800 or
e-mail: fb.bangkok@lemeridien.com or visit websites: plazaatheneebangkok.com and lemeridien.com/plazaatheneebangkok
The Bekery – Lobby Level
Open Daily from 07:00 hrs. – 21:00 hrs.
Happy Hours: 18:00 hrs. – 21:00 hrs.

