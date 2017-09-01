The Royal Art of Afternoon Tea At Plaza Athenee Bangkok, A Royal Meridien

The Royal Art of Afternoon Tea At Plaza Athenee Bangkok, A Royal MeridienGeneral Press Releases Friday September 1, 2017 15:51
Delicately served on silver cake stands amid the city centre hotel's timelessly elegant lobby, the new Royal Afternoon Tea set menu, just refreshed, highlights three sweet treats inspired by and made from Royal Project produce: Carrot Cake, Caramel Corn Financier and Beetroot with Passion Fruit Cake.
Besides the signatures, Royal Afternoon Tea includes the likes of red velvet mini cupcakes, chocolate lolippops, chorizo/mustard seed sauce bread rolls and cucumber + quail egg with crab mimosa. Not to mention assorted scones with jam, here creatively enhanced with lemon curd cream and more.
All washed down with lashings of the finest Ronnefeldt teas, ranging from famous Earl Grey and legendary Single Estate Darjeeling to delectable innovations such as Rose with French vanilla and Mediterranean Mandarin.
Latest Press Release
Royal associations make afternoon tea at Plaza Athenee Bangkok, A Royal Meridien a particular pleasure. Delicately served on silver cake stands amid the city centre hotel's timelessly elegant lobby, the new Royal Afternoon Tea set menu, just refreshed,...
The China (Guangdong) International Tourism Industry Expo 2017 (CITIE) will be staged from September 8 to September 10 in Area A of China Import and Export Fair Complex. The Expo will house 4,500 standard booths across 90,000 m2 for exhibitors from 55...
On Thursday 24th August, Dr Andrew Scown, President of Stamford International University and Gilles Mahe, CEO Laureate Thailand, detailed Stamford's plans as it progresses toward the 4.0 era as well as announcing its graduate survey results, which show...
Once again, the master returns! From the French Alps where he embodies the glorious heights of culinary skill, 2-Michelin Star Chef Stephane Buron comes to us on his third annual visit to La VIE – Creative French Cuisine in VIE Hotel Bangkok,...
This September, Le Marin Restaurant, Cape Racha Hotel, Sriracha invites you to dine with us and try our recommended "Mixed Grill (Beef, Pork, Chicken) in BBQ Sauce. A delectable dish crafted with care and skill by our talented chefs. Enjoy this fantastic...