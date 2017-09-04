OKMD Honors Exceptional Books with Outstanding Covers at the 1st OKMD Book Cover Award

Bangkok--4 Sep--Chai PR

Office of Knowledge Management and Development (Public Organization) or OKMD recently organized the award presentation ceremony: OKMD Book Cover Award 2017, held for the first time to honor books with distinctive covers at the Bangkok Art and Culture Center. The awards include four categories: Very Thai, Cute Cute, Striking Stumble and One of a Kind.

Dr. Athipat Bamroong, President of Office of Knowledge Management and Development (Public Organization) revealed that "OKMD is an organization under the Prime Minister's Office, established with a mission to promote public knowledge development. Now in its second decade, OKMD is determined to be the leader in developing lifelong learning among the Thai people through a new way of learning activities and intellectual infrastructure. A gateway to intellectual society, OKMD prepares the Thai people for what is coming next."

"The contest is OKMD's first Book Cover competition on a national level. We invited book publishers across the country to submit their books with exceptional covers to compete for the prestigious winning titles, which will be publicized to the general public and encourage more and more publishers to create outstanding book covers. We realize that book covers are the very front doors to the world of reading. Therefore, OKMD Book Cover Award 2017 has been conceived to be the stage for publishers to showcase their works to a wide audience. New ideas and techniques will encourage the society to appreciate the art of book cover designing. The contest saw 59 book publishers submitting a total of 405 works to compete," said OKMD President.

Miss Namsai Supavong, Winner of the Very Thai category: Designer of the Book Cover "Thai Thai Nai Lok Luan Anijjang" from Salmon Books revealed that the design includes many Thai elements in a single platform with a touch of modern style and the writer's humor. It irresistibly invites readers to discover the inside contents.

Miss Kanjana Phonprasit, Winner of the Cute Cute category: Designer of the Book Cover "Ma Ja Therapy" from Banlue Books said that she would like to thank OKMD that have staged this competition which brings out the designer's potential and promotes creativity in graphic works like her cover design "Ma Ja Therapy."

Mr. Santi Lawrachawee, Winner of the Striking Stumble category: Designer of the Book Cover "Musashi" (Design Edition) from Open Books revealed his gratitude towards OKMD for organizing the competition and Mr. Phinyo Traisuriyathamma, Open Books editor who offered the opportunity for him to create such a work. The book is one of his favorites and he has done his best in designing the book cover.

Mr. Wachira Ruthirakanok, Winner of the One of a Kind category: Designer of the Book Cover "Little Chiang Mai" from Rabbithood Studio, Tourism Authority of Thailand and Handiworks said that his idea in designing the book cover comes from the question whether a travel book would still work in the age of "online" information.

The judging committee of the contest comprises of specialists from various fields as follows: Dr. Athipat Bamroong, President of Office of Knowledge Management and Development (Public Organization); Dr. Seree Nonthasoot, Senior Executive Vice President of Institute of Research and Development for Public Enterprises (IRDP); Mr. Surachai Puthikulangkura, world's No.1 illustrator since 2013 by Lurzer's Archive Magazine and Managing Director of Illusion Co., Ltd., a Thai Studio with more than 1,000 international awards; Mrs. Montakarnti Rungsipramanakul, Executive Editor of Madame Figaro Thailand and a fashion, art & beauty guru; Mrs. Suquan Bulakul, TV show host, actress and celebrity.