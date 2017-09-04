Photo Release: Unicity and a group of Unicity businessmen donated 11 million baht to flood victims in southern Thailand.

Bangkok--4 Sep--4D Communications Recently, Unicity led by Mr. Bobby Kim, Executive Vice President of Asia Pacific Region, and Ms. Rawissada Akrapawarit, Senior Business Development Manager, and a group of Unicity businessmen called Core Success System visited flood victims and participated in disaster relief activities. On this occasion, the party donated more than 11 million baht, which is a contribution from Unicity businessmen. The fund was donated through the World's Vision Foundation Thailand, to rehabilitate flood victims in the southern part of Thailand, and to build toilets and school buildings. Construction materials and other necessities were also given to 25 schools with over 3,000 students. Overall, this donation helps heal the society and affects nearly 10,000 lives for the better.

Latest Press Release

thyssenkrupp Launches First Global Oleochemical Centre in Thailand From left to right: Tino Fritsch, Head of Communications Asia Pacific, Vivek Bhatia, CEO Asia Pacific, Brian Cameron, CEO of thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions, Thailand, Heinrich Hiesinger, Chairman of the Executive Board (CEO), François Schefman,...

Photo Release: Oasis Spa Welcomed MBA Students from Guangxi University, China Pakin Ployphicha, Managing Director of The Oasis Spa (Thailand) and Thai Oasis Spa School recently welcomed more than 40 MBA students from Guangxi University, China as part of the MBA exchange program of the Faculty of Business Administration, Chiang Mai...

Photo Release: Unicity and a group of Unicity businessmen donated 11 million baht to flood victims in southern Thailand. Recently, Unicity led by Mr. Bobby Kim, Executive Vice President of Asia Pacific Region, and Ms. Rawissada Akrapawarit, Senior Business Development Manager, and a group of Unicity businessmen called Core Success System visited flood victims and...

Photo Release: Exclusive Event Sulwhasoo Holistic Beauty Workshop at Centre Point Serviced Apartment Thong Lo. "Khun Saisunee Supakkanchanakul (1st from the right), Executive Assistant Manager, and Khun Sitapat Piyapatkraikul (1st from the left), Director of Sales of Centre Point Serviced Apartment Thong Lo, recently announced the launch of "Sulwhasoo Holistic...

Photo Release: Seagate Thailand plants trees and releases the aquatic animals to celebrate National Mothers Day 2017 Mrs. Nualpun Jai-Ngam, HSA Engineering Director, Seagate Technology (Thailand) Limited, Korat plant (6th from left) along with other Seagate Korat management and employees, joined with the local community in planting trees as well as releasing the fish...

Related Topics