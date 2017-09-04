Chicken Promotion at Silver Waves Chinese Restaurant, Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok

Bangkok--4 Sep--Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok Our apologies for the terrible pun but you're in for a lucky treat this September at Silver Waves Chinese Restaurant on the 36th floor when Chef Wilach and his team will be showing off their not inconsiderable culinary skills and bringing you his delightful fresh chicken specialties Baked Chicken and Szechuan Chili Sauce in a Clay Pot, Deep-Fried Chicken à la Silver Waves or Hong Kong-Style Braised Chicken in Five-Spice Chinese Herbs. For more information or reservations, please call Silver Waves Restaurant, Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok at 0 2307 8888 ext 1948-49 or e-mail: silverwaves.chrb@chatrium.com.

