SOMERSET EKAMAI BANGKOK ORGANISED THE ART OF CALLIGRAPHY WORKSHOP FOR ITS LINK CLUB MEMBERS

Bangkok--4 Sep--Ascott International Management

The Ascott Limited (Thailand) has recently invited its supporting corporate clients, The Link Club members to join an exclusive calligraphy workshop at Somerset Ekamai Bangkok, Ascott's first mixed-use development in Thailand.

Calligraphy is a visual art of hand-lettering by infusing beauty, texture and drawing skills. It is not just a useful skill to learn but also helps improving mental health and reducing stress. The workshop was conducted by the specialists from Mimin Studio. In this class, the instructors have shared useful tips and techniques from creating individual letter to interweaving them into words. After learning the calligraphy writing technique, all participants were able to use their skills from the calligraphy class to create a beautiful handmade card and their creative gift box. All participants returned home fully satisfied with their new skills and a specially customised gift boxes for their loved ones at home.

The Link Club (TLC) is an Ascott reward programme offering top corporate clients a delightful selection of benefits and treats including a wide range of enticing rewards through various corporate appreciation events and personalised workshops.

