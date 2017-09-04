Boost up drinks from Sita Bar

Bangkok--4 Sep--TENFACE Bangkok Get a taste of the seductive craze. Indulge yourself with our myriad of creative cocktails. This set of drinks guaranteed delicious and good for all. Drive Up - (Tequila, triple sec, amaretto, sour mix, grenadine syrup and pineapple juice) Blue Lava - (Vodka, light rum, blue curacao, coconut cream and pineapple juice) THB 199 ++/glass Wanara Eatery: 11:00 – 22:30 hrs. Sita Bar: 18:00 – 23:00 hrs. 1 September – 31 October 2017 Contact us: Tel: +66 (0) 2695 4242 Email: info@tenfacebangkok.com www.tenfacebangkok.com Find us on our Facebook fan page: TENFACE Bangkok

Latest Press Release

Photo Release: WHA Group Renews Commitment to Road Safety and Accident Prevention Hemaraj Land And Development PLC, a subsidiary of WHA Corporation PCL (WHA Group), recently handed over a cheque in the amount of THB 10,000 to the Rayong branch of theDepartment of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation. This donation was given to support...

Photo Release: WHA Group Offers Donation to Flood Victims in the North and Northeast Ms. Jareeporn Jarukornsakul (3rd left), Group Chief Executive Officer, WHA Corporation PCL,recently handed over a donation cheque of THB 500,000 to help flood-affected victims in northern and northeastern provinces of Thailand during a special broadcast...

New Seasonal Taste Coming to Cafe@2 With Thai Green Rice The cuisine of Thailand is so marvelously varied that it really is an amazing journey of discovery to enjoy it all. For a delicious snack, Cafe@2 has come up with a perfect way to enjoy the season's new green rice, with a scrumptious dish of Crispy Tom...

Midea to Exhibit Friendly Designs and Integrated Kitchen Solutions at IFA 2017 Leading consumer appliances manufacturer Midea will be showcasing its latest dishwashers, kitchen ranges and a wide range of built-in kitchen units at IFA 2017, the world's leading trade fair for consumer electronics and home appliances, which will be...

