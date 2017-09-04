Photo Release: Oasis Spa Welcomed MBA Students from Guangxi University, China

Bangkok--4 Sep--Oasis spa Pakin Ployphicha, Managing Director of The Oasis Spa (Thailand) and Thai Oasis Spa School recently welcomed more than 40 MBA students from Guangxi University, China as part of the MBA exchange program of the Faculty of Business Administration, Chiang Mai University. Pakin Ployphicha made a presentation on "Running the Spa Business", about the keys to success in spa business management. Afterwards, the students visited the various departments and The Oasis Spa School at the corporate head office of Destiny Enterprises Co., Ltd which operates Oasis Spas, before they visited The Oasis Oriental Secret Spa.

