New Seasonal Taste Coming to Cafe@2 With Thai Green Rice

New Seasonal Taste Coming to Cafe@2 With Thai Green RiceGeneral Press Releases Monday September 4, 2017 09:21
The cuisine of Thailand is so marvelously varied that it really is an amazing journey of discovery to enjoy it all. For a delicious snack, Cafe@2 has come up with a perfect way to enjoy the season's new green rice, with a scrumptious dish of Crispy Tom Yum Koong Green Rice.
Crispy Tom Yum Koong Green Rice is excellent for a starter or snack. It is sweet, sour and salty all at once, as well as with a crispy texture, so it is actually a lot of fun to eat while waiting for your main course, or with a pleasant beverage. This is a superb, and probably addictive, example which perfectly introduces those of other countries to the world of great Thai snacks.
Cafe@2 is open for lunch daily from 11:30 – 14:30 hrs and for dinner 18:00 – 10:30 hrs, and is located on the 2nd floor of Conrad Bangkok. For more information, please call 02 690 9999 or e-mail bkkci.info@conradhotels.com. Visit us on www.conradhotels.com/bangkok and find us on https://www.facebook.com/cafeat2
Latest Press Release
Hemaraj Land And Development PLC, a subsidiary of WHA Corporation PCL (WHA Group), recently handed over a cheque in the amount of THB 10,000 to the Rayong branch of theDepartment of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation. This donation was given to support...
Ms. Jareeporn Jarukornsakul (3rd left), Group Chief Executive Officer, WHA Corporation PCL,recently handed over a donation cheque of THB 500,000 to help flood-affected victims in northern and northeastern provinces of Thailand during a special broadcast...
Get a taste of the seductive craze. Indulge yourself with our myriad of creative cocktails. This set of drinks guaranteed delicious and good for all. Drive Up - (Tequila, triple sec, amaretto, sour mix, grenadine syrup and pineapple juice) Blue Lava -...
The cuisine of Thailand is so marvelously varied that it really is an amazing journey of discovery to enjoy it all. For a delicious snack, Cafe@2 has come up with a perfect way to enjoy the season's new green rice, with a scrumptious dish of Crispy Tom...
Leading consumer appliances manufacturer Midea will be showcasing its latest dishwashers, kitchen ranges and a wide range of built-in kitchen units at IFA 2017, the world's leading trade fair for consumer electronics and home appliances, which will be...