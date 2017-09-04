New Seasonal Taste Coming to Cafe@2 With Thai Green Rice

Bangkok--4 Sep--Conrad Bangkok

The cuisine of Thailand is so marvelously varied that it really is an amazing journey of discovery to enjoy it all. For a delicious snack, Cafe@2 has come up with a perfect way to enjoy the season's new green rice, with a scrumptious dish of Crispy Tom Yum Koong Green Rice.

Thai green rice is harvested in its middle age and appreciated for its slightly floral aroma. You can find it in a variety of Thai desserts and it is ideal for snacks.

Crispy Tom Yum Koong Green Rice is excellent for a starter or snack. It is sweet, sour and salty all at once, as well as with a crispy texture, so it is actually a lot of fun to eat while waiting for your main course, or with a pleasant beverage. This is a superb, and probably addictive, example which perfectly introduces those of other countries to the world of great Thai snacks.

