Photo Release: Book Cover Award

Bangkok--4 Sep--Chai PR Dr. Athipat Bamroong (4th from left), President of Office of Knowledge Management and Development (Public Organization) or OKMD recently presided over an award presentation ceremony of OKMD Book Cover Award 2017, held for the first time to be the stage for publishers to showcase their creative works to a wide audience at the Bangkok Art and Culture Center.

Photo Release: Seagate Thailand plants trees and releases the aquatic animals to celebrate National Mothers Day 2017 Mrs. Nualpun Jai-Ngam, HSA Engineering Director, Seagate Technology (Thailand) Limited, Korat plant (6th from left) along with other Seagate Korat management and employees, joined with the local community in planting trees as well as releasing the fish...

SOMERSET EKAMAI BANGKOK ORGANISED THE ART OF CALLIGRAPHY WORKSHOP FOR ITS LINK CLUB MEMBERS The Ascott Limited (Thailand) has recently invited its supporting corporate clients, The Link Club members to join an exclusive calligraphy workshop at Somerset Ekamai Bangkok, Ascott's first mixed-use development in Thailand. Calligraphy is a visual art...

Rice with Royal Omelette and Crispy Bacon At Cafe Kantary Bangsaen, Kad Farang, Prachinburi and Rayong This September, Cafe Kantary Bangsaen, Kad Farang, Rayong and Prachinburi invite you to try our "Rice with Royal Omelette and Crispy Bacon", This recipe takes eggs beaten with crispy bacon bits and some rice fried into an omelette. Placed on a portion of...

