Hokkaido Scallop at Yok Chinese Restaurant

Hokkaido Scallop at Yok Chinese RestaurantGeneral Press Releases Monday September 4, 2017 07:47
Yok Chinese Restaurant of the Emerald Hotel proudly presents the "2 styles of Hokkaido Scallop" for you to choose from Steamed Hokkaido with X.O. Sauce or Steamed Hokkaido with Black Bean Sauce only 440 baht++/dish for the month of September 2017.
Yok Chinese Restaurant of the Emerald Hotel proudly presents the "2 styles of Hokkaido Scallop" for you to choose from Steamed Hokkaido with X.O. Sauce or Steamed Hokkaido with Black Bean Sauce only 440 baht++/dish for the month of September 2017.
