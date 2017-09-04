Hokkaido Scallop at Yok Chinese Restaurant

General Press Releases Monday September 4, 2017 07:47
Bangkok--4 Sep--The Emerald Hotel

Yok Chinese Restaurant of the Emerald Hotel proudly presents the "2 styles of Hokkaido Scallop" for you to choose from Steamed Hokkaido with X.O. Sauce or Steamed Hokkaido with Black Bean Sauce only 440 baht++/dish for the month of September 2017.

Open daily at 11.30 – 14.30 hrs. and 18.00 – 22.30 hrs. For more information, kindly call 0-2276-4567 ext. 8429-30

Latest Press Release

Midea to Exhibit Friendly Designs and Integrated Kitchen Solutions at IFA 2017

Leading consumer appliances manufacturer Midea will be showcasing its latest dishwashers, kitchen ranges and a wide range of built-in kitchen units at IFA 2017, the world's leading trade fair for consumer electronics and home appliances, which will be...

Hokkaido Scallop at Yok Chinese Restaurant

Yok Chinese Restaurant of the Emerald Hotel proudly presents the "2 styles of Hokkaido Scallop" for you to choose from Steamed Hokkaido with X.O. Sauce or Steamed Hokkaido with Black Bean Sauce only 440 baht++/dish for the month of September 2017. Open...

Hisense TVs at IFA: Celebrating the FIFA World Cup 2018(TM)

Hisense, the official sponsor of the FIFA world championship 2018(TM), makes this year's IFA a celebration of the world's biggest sport event. With a line-up of high-end TVs, Hisense enables viewers around the world to enjoy soccer with the best picture...

The Royal Art of Afternoon Tea At Plaza Athenee Bangkok, A Royal Meridien

Royal associations make afternoon tea at Plaza Athenee Bangkok, A Royal Meridien a particular pleasure. Delicately served on silver cake stands amid the city centre hotel's timelessly elegant lobby, the new Royal Afternoon Tea set menu, just refreshed,...

China (Guangdong) International Tourism Industry Expo 2017 to Open in Guangzhou on September 8

The China (Guangdong) International Tourism Industry Expo 2017 (CITIE) will be staged from September 8 to September 10 in Area A of China Import and Export Fair Complex. The Expo will house 4,500 standard booths across 90,000 m2 for exhibitors from 55...

Related Topics

Yok Chinese Restaurant Chinese restaurant The Emerald Hotel Emerald Hotel Yok Chinese The Emerald Restaurant HOKKAIDO Present Chinese