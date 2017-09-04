thyssenkrupp Launches First Global Oleochemical Centre in Thailand

thyssenkrupp Launches First Global Oleochemical Centre in ThailandGeneral Press Releases Monday September 4, 2017 15:07
From left to right: Tino Fritsch, Head of Communications Asia Pacific, Vivek Bhatia, CEO Asia Pacific, Brian Cameron, CEO of thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions, Thailand, Heinrich Hiesinger, Chairman of the Executive Board (CEO), François Schefman, Head of Country, Thailand and Malaysia, thyssenkrupp AG, presented at the launch of thyssenkrupp's first Oleochemical center in Thailand at the thyssenkrupp media roundtable 2017
Dr. Heinrich Hiesinger, thyssenkrupp Group CEO, and members of thyssenkrupp's management team were on hand to discuss their newly opened Map Ta Phut oleochemical hub as the growing market potential for oleochemicals in Asia Pacific, and the group's vision of developing Thailand as one of the global engineering hubs, at a media roundtable recently held at the Shangri-La Hotel in Bangkok during his business visit to Thailand.
thyssenkrupp, one of the world's largest diversified industrial engineering groups, has inaugurate its technology center for the oleochemical industry in Map Ta Phut, Thailand, to deliver world-class engineering solutions to global customers and shows true global competitiveness of 'Made in Thailand'
Representing an investment of more than €18 million (Approximately 680 million Thai Baht), Map Ta Phut will become thyssenkrupp's global oleochemical competence center for R&D, engineering, project execution and technology development services.
