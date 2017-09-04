thyssenkrupp Launches First Global Oleochemical Centre in Thailand

Bangkok--4 Sep--Total Quality PR

From left to right: Tino Fritsch, Head of Communications Asia Pacific, Vivek Bhatia, CEO Asia Pacific, Brian Cameron, CEO of thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions, Thailand, Heinrich Hiesinger, Chairman of the Executive Board (CEO), François Schefman, Head of Country, Thailand and Malaysia, thyssenkrupp AG, presented at the launch of thyssenkrupp's first Oleochemical center in Thailand at the thyssenkrupp media roundtable 2017

Dr. Heinrich Hiesinger, thyssenkrupp Group CEO, and members of thyssenkrupp's management team were on hand to discuss their newly opened Map Ta Phut oleochemical hub as the growing market potential for oleochemicals in Asia Pacific, and the group's vision of developing Thailand as one of the global engineering hubs, at a media roundtable recently held at the Shangri-La Hotel in Bangkok during his business visit to Thailand.

They also shared the overview of thyssenkrupp in the global, APAC and Thai markets while discussing the organization's commitment to Thailand, and its future in the region.

thyssenkrupp, one of the world's largest diversified industrial engineering groups, has inaugurate its technology center for the oleochemical industry in Map Ta Phut, Thailand, to deliver world-class engineering solutions to global customers and shows true global competitiveness of 'Made in Thailand'

Representing an investment of more than €18 million (Approximately 680 million Thai Baht), Map Ta Phut will become thyssenkrupp's global oleochemical competence center for R&D, engineering, project execution and technology development services.