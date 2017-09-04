Rice with Royal Omelette and Crispy Bacon At Cafe Kantary Bangsaen, Kad Farang, Prachinburi and Rayong

Rice with Royal Omelette and Crispy Bacon At Cafe Kantary Bangsaen, Kad Farang, Prachinburi and RayongGeneral Press Releases Monday September 4, 2017 11:50
This September, Cafe Kantary Bangsaen, Kad Farang, Rayong and Prachinburi invite you to try our "Rice with Royal Omelette and Crispy Bacon", This recipe takes eggs beaten with crispy bacon bits and some rice fried into an omelette. Placed on a portion of steamed rice, it is topped with another egg and sprinkled with finely chopped spring onion. Enjoy this tempting dish for a tasty brunch for only 145 Baht net.
Details are available from Cafe Kantary Bangsaen on Tel: 038-361-474, Cafe Kantary Kad Farang on Tel:053-441-559, Cafe Kantary Rayong on Tel:038-621-626 and Cafe Kantary Prachinburi on Tel: 037-239-777, or by visiting our website atwww.cafekantary.com.
